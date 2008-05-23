Watch Female Celebs Promote the DS

Have a look! Here are the Metallic Rose Nintendo DS famous people commercials we previously mentioned. Above, American Idol-born country singer Carrie Underwood has at Nintendogs on her tour bus. After the jump, she and Ugly Betty star America Ferrera talk about their experiences with the DS. Fascinating.
Promoted By Celebs [VGB]
