Watch Female Celebs Promote the DS


Have a look! Here are the Metallic Rose Nintendo DS famous people commercials we previously mentioned. Above, American Idol-born country singer Carrie Underwood has at Nintendogs on her tour bus. After the jump, she and Ugly Betty star America Ferrera talk about their experiences with the DS. Fascinating.

