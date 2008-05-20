The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Square Enix honcho Yoichi Wada (above, left) is worried. Western game companies are doing really well! Meaning that competition is getting harder. Yet, Wada hopes to capitalise on the Western market, aiming to increase the ratio of overseas sales from its current 50 percent to 80 percent in the next three years. According to the exec:

We face competition not only from Japanese videogame companies but from game companies worldwide. We also see some new players from outside the videogame industry coming in... Economies of scale and breadth of scope is getting important. It may be a business alliance or it may be us taking a stake in others, but we need to go beyond traditional Square Enix.

That business alliance sounds nice and all. But, how about stop calling everything Final Fantasy? Or make things other than RPGs? Or if you are going to make RPGs, why not make the games people have been asking for for the past decade?
Yoichi Talks [Reuters][Pic]

Comments

  • Rowr Guest

    step one: stop living in the past and producing outdated design and technology.

    step 2: sort out your online.

  • druppy Guest

    yea like final fantasy 7 ps3

  • Nick Guest

    Great, this was a nice read for a change. I totally agree, SE needs to step up. They have no reason to feel "left out". They haven't released one single next gen game yet, explains a lot.

    2-5 years from now, I believe we'll have been given a lot of nice games from them, I can't wait for it to happen! And they will have earned... well- a lot :)

  • Drakonis Guest

    I'd like to think there's nothing wrong with what Square-Enix has been doing, but I'd be lying. Games like Dirge of Cerberus or Drakengard are things they should either have polished a lot more, or never made.

    And where's our sequels to things like Chrono Trigger, or hell even Chrono Cross? I'd be happy to even see something like a new 7th Saga, if anyone else remembers that game. Maybe a few new titles with memorable stories as well. I don't think it's asking lots.

