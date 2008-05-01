Weakening U.S. Dollar Spurs PSN Prices Drop for Canada

Canadian Playstation 3 gamers are getting a price drop on Playstation Network downloadable content by tomorrow due to the strengthening Canadian dollar, Sony Computer Entertainment of America said today.

"We are continually looking for ways to enhance the player experience on the PLAYSTATION®Network, and downloadable content through the PLAYSTATION Store is just one of our areas of focus," said Grace Chen, Senior Manager for the PLAYSTATION Store. "We anticipate that this price adjustment will meet the expectations of our Canadian consumers and provide them with a better PLAYSTATION Network experience."

The adjustment will occur over the day and should be in full effect by the time tomorrow's scheduled update hits. I wonder if they'll be doing this in other markets as well? Seems like this is something Microsoft should be looking into too.