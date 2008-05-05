Week in Games: The Blox that Go Boom

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

After last week, I'm not sure how anyone could possibly be thinking about new game purchases this week. If you bought Iron Man, Mario Kart Wii or GTA IV, there's no way you've gotten your fill of them yet. Unless you were waiting on Boom Blox? Here's the roster of releases for the coming week. Is anyone picking any of these up, or are we still gorging silly on other games?

Iron Man (PC)
SNK Arcade Classics Volume 1 (PSP, PS2)
Boom Blox (WII)
Great War Nations: The Spartans (PC)
R-Type Command (PSP)
Speed Racer (WII, DS)
Neverwinter Nights 2 Gold (PC)
Baseball Mogul 2009 (PC)
The Dog Island (WII)
Toy Shop (DS)
Brain Voyage (DS)
Crosswords DS (DS)

New Releases Week of May 4 [Gamespot]

Comments

  • Pax Bisonica Guest

    I'm up for some SNK arcade classics - that is if it releases over this way... can't get enough of that funky 2d retro charm!

    0

