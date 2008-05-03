The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

With Ma and Pa McWhertor swooping in to LA this weekend, my attempts to get some Grand Theft Auto IV time in are most assuredly thwarted. I can't have my mother hearing that kind of language, seeing her favourite son act like a callous criminal and enjoying every salacious second! Perhaps I'll be able to squeeze in a bit of time with R-Type Command, scheduled to ship May 6 and arriving at Kotaku Towers West yesterday. The review is planned for an appearance next Friday, if you're looking for an opinion on the PSP game.

Outside of some strategic Bydo empire dismantling, I'll be playing "Entertain The Folks" with my weekend. How about you? What are you playing this weekend?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles