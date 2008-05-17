What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

I'm about to beat feet to a Sony Computer Entertainment America related event, so who knows what I'll be playing this day. Hopefully, something exciting! For the rest of the weekend though, I'll be hunkering down with a PlayStation 3 and a copy of Haze, racing to shoot my way through Ubisoft's first person exclusive that should appeal to bees. Bees!! I've gotten as far as the installation so far, but will have it finished by Monday at the latest. Woo!

Okay, I'm already late for Sony! Have a good weekend, y'all! Oh, what are you playing, anyway?

