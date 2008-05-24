What Are Your Game Buy Regrets?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ahoy! Pull up a chair, grab a coffee, let's talk. That's right, it's Monday, time for around round of TELL US DAMMIT. How it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interesting in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Whichever!

Question: Do you having any game purchase regrets?

Comments

  • Bora Guest

    hmmm, game purchase no. but console purchase? YES!!! 2 years ago, walked into harvey norman store, lookin to buy a 360. saw something that caught my eye, flexirent! didnt know what it was, never heard of it, 17 and not really finding out any info, i decided to go with flexirent. no one ever asked me if i know what it is, your 17 bla bla bla, so in the end i had to pay $47-51 dollars a month for my 360. signed a contract, got home, set it all up. few weeks passed and it was all good. then mum found the contract, saw that the total price i will be paying is just over $1,700.!!!!!!! HV didnt let me cancel the contract, flexirent didnt give a sh*t, so i copped it all.

    0
  • pox Guest

    lets go back to the time of 32bit machines... it was my birthday and i really wanted to buy pocket fighter (aka gem fighter) for my ps1.. i think i was 15 or 16 at the time. we happened to be away on holiday where they had a bigger gaming store then my local, with a much bigger selection of released titles then my wildest dreams. i searched long and hard and no puzzle/gem fighter to be seen.. but in my search i came across a game called "the note" after playing A LOT of resident evil 1/2 i was in dire need of a new survival horror game and this one looked the part because it was first person and i was a long time fan of kings field. so "the note" was my purchase of more money then i was planning on paying for any other game.

    once back home after the travel of reading the instructions again and again.. i popped in in to take her for a test toast.. and my lordy! never have i played a game soooo bad! awful combat and movement in general.. i think in total i would had played the game 20mins (including booting the ps1 up and loading times)

    much regret that day.. buyers remorse is an important lesson to learn... lucky for me i learnt it early :)

    0
  • BrendanT Guest

    I'm usually quite good with my game purchases, but back when I had little money, I made a quick $100 one day helping family friends with their computer, and on the way home I dropped in and paid full retail price for Dungeon Siege. Regretted that so much. :(

    0
  • Wombat Guest

    Yes, Crysis, Viva pinata and Brothers in arms. Why oh why did I buy those games?

    0
  • Cav Guest

    Everyone says I should regret buying WWE Crush Hour on PS2... but I love it and it only cost me $15 on clearance at KMart. To answer your question: Turok Revoltion and Turok Rage Wars would have to be at the top of my list. The original outing on the N64 was like a solid dose of MSG from your local Chinese Take Away ... leaving you wanting more ... only to find that the Banana inside your fritter was as black as the Ace of Spades. You guessed it - Rage Wars was the Banana and Revolution was the Batter.

    0
  • petey Guest

    Unreal Tournament 200?, much hype was made about how good the multi-player was but I found it to be a rehash of a rehash.

    0
  • Anonymoose Guest

    Bora, Should have looked into the Minors (Property and Contracts) Act 1970 (NSW), particularly sections 18 & 20. The other states have similar provisions (e.g. Supreme Court Act 1986 (VIC) section 50), and I think all of them require minors to ratify contracts on reaching majority.

    I am not a lawyer, and this is not legal advice.

    0
  • vic Guest

    Yu gi oh capsual monsters....... there's $100 i'll never get back.

    0
  • Noa Guest

    Zoo Tycoon DS.
    It was so unappealing.

    0

