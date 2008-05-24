What Are Your Game Buy Regrets?

Ahoy! Pull up a chair, grab a coffee, let's talk. That's right, it's Monday, time for around round of TELL US DAMMIT. How it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interesting in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Whichever!
Question: Do you having any game purchase regrets?
hmmm, game purchase no. but console purchase? YES!!! 2 years ago, walked into harvey norman store, lookin to buy a 360. saw something that caught my eye, flexirent! didnt know what it was, never heard of it, 17 and not really finding out any info, i decided to go with flexirent. no one ever asked me if i know what it is, your 17 bla bla bla, so in the end i had to pay $47-51 dollars a month for my 360. signed a contract, got home, set it all up. few weeks passed and it was all good. then mum found the contract, saw that the total price i will be paying is just over $1,700.!!!!!!! HV didnt let me cancel the contract, flexirent didnt give a sh*t, so i copped it all.