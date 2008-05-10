What Game Makes You Pull Your Hair Out?

Ready to bend our ear? 'Cause the Tell Us Dammit Giraffe is ready to listen. That's right, it's time for TUD. We've got a feature here on Kotaku called "Tell Us Dammit" or "TUD." How it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interesting in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Today's question:

What game is TOO HARD for you?

With McWhertor playing through R-Type Command, that reminds me of a fit R-Type on the TurboGrafx 16 gave me as a lad. Man, that game was frustration city!