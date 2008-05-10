What Game Makes You Pull Your Hair Out?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ready to bend our ear? 'Cause the Tell Us Dammit Giraffe is ready to listen. That's right, it's time for TUD. We've got a feature here on Kotaku called "Tell Us Dammit" or "TUD." How it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interesting in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Today's question:

What game is TOO HARD for you?

With McWhertor playing through R-Type Command, that reminds me of a fit R-Type on the TurboGrafx 16 gave me as a lad. Man, that game was frustration city!

  • mistriousfrog Guest

    Sonic the hedgehog 06.
    This game is simply infuriating because despite being a good fun game (though the characters aren't fairly balanced) has an absolutely terrible ending. You go through hours upon hours of playing just to make it so the game never happens due to a time warp.

