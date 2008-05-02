What Games Some Japanese People Want Remade

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

No surprises here! None at all! Japan's Dengeki Online polled a few of its readers, asking "Which video game do you want remade?" The results are:

1. Final Fantasty VII

2. Xenogears

3. Seiken Densetsu 3

4. Romancing Saga 3

5. Tactics Ogre

Holy shit! Japanese people really like FF VII. Did not know that. Hit the jump for the rest, along with other thrilling data.

6. Megami Ibunroku Perusona

7. Final Fantasy IX

8. Romancing SaGa 3

9. Saga Frontier

10. Wild Arms 2

Which platforms do they want the remakes to appear on? In order of popularity: PSP, PS3, PS2, DS, Wii and Xbox 360.

The biggest factor polled Dengeki readers would take into account was "improved graphics." That's usually how they do it!
Dengeki Remake Poll [Dengeki Online via Alafista]

