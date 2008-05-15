What Wii Hype Shortage Ploy? Huh?

Nintendo uses forced shortages to create hype? Oh, that's rich. Why would Nintendo ever do that? Points out Nintendo's Dervin Camden:

The fact is that we have put far more product on store shelves worldwide than our competitors. The difference is that in a very short time we have far outpaced their total sales... There is no benefit to Nintendo in not having enough product on the shelves to allow everyone who wants one to be able to buy one, which begs the question, 'Why don't you just make more?' Please understand that the Wii console is a complex electronic device featuring one-of-a-kind components from different suppliers around the world. Many things factor into our being able to effectively increase assembly and shipment of a product without compromising quality control.

Exactly. I mean, if the Wii was hard to get and the demand for it was huge, why would that ever benefit Nintendo?

