What's Auran Up To These Days?

You guys remember Auran, don't you? The studio took quite a beating when Auran Developments, its parent company, went into administration late last year. While blame wasn't placed anywhere in particular, poor sales of its MMO Fury likely played a significant role in its collapse.

Recently, Australian Gamer decided to take a trip to the company's headquarters in Queensland for a walk-through and catch-up. Yes, Auran is still plugging away at Fury.

The interview with Tony Hilliam on the second page has everything you could possibly want to know about the state of Fury right now. Boiled down, Hilliam admits Auran made mistakes with the launch and design of the game, such as the difficulty for new players to get into it, and that numbers remain "disappointing". To counter these points, he says that the new business model, bug fixes and additional features have turned Fury into a "new game".

If only confidence and positive words were enough.

A Visit to Auran Games [Australian Gamer]