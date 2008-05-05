What's Old Is New Again

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To: Crecente
From: Luke

I did two things on the weekend: saw Helmet play, and saw Iron Man. Both are looking awful spritely for their age. For a 45 year-old superhero, Iron Man's never looked better. That movie is awesome, and these days, I don't walk out of theatres saying that too often. As for Helmet, same story. Page Hamilton's 48 years old, and rocked his arse off harder than most men half his age can manage. Good, good times.

You missed all this while I was working and you weren't:
Portal After Dark
Ken Levine And Co. At Work On New X-Com Game?
GTA Soundtrack A Little Obscure For Amazon
Microsoft Release Free Game Creator
The Sims & IKEA Are An Exercise In Tasteful Product Placement
Metroid Prime, Now In The Third Dimension

