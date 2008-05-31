What's The Longest You've Gone Without Gaming?

You know it, you love it, Tell Us Dammit. No, rather TELL US DAMMIT. Yep! Time to learn about each other. How it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interesting in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Sadness.
Question
What is the longest you have gone without gaming?
What you forgot to specify was whether you wern't gaming because of choice or because there was none. The longest I've gone without gaming was probably when I was away overseas for 3 weeks(even then I manage to hit up a a few minute gaming session in gamestop, I just couldn't help myself. Brawl was there and it wasn't even announced in Aus yet. Who would turn that offer down?
Whats the longest I've ever not gamed by choice? Probably a day, maybe a few. Sounds shameful, but to be quite honest I don't mind that I game frequently. It's fun, only people that don't game would say otherwise:).
A better question would be "Whats the longest you've ever gamed" With the exception of a few breaks(toilet, grab a snack). That question would deliver answers that would surprise.