The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What's The Longest You've Gone Without Gaming?

You know it, you love it, Tell Us Dammit. No, rather TELL US DAMMIT. Yep! Time to learn about each other. How it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interesting in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Sadness.

Question
What is the longest you have gone without gaming?

Comments

  • James Kyprianos Guest

    What you forgot to specify was whether you wern't gaming because of choice or because there was none. The longest I've gone without gaming was probably when I was away overseas for 3 weeks(even then I manage to hit up a a few minute gaming session in gamestop, I just couldn't help myself. Brawl was there and it wasn't even announced in Aus yet. Who would turn that offer down?

    Whats the longest I've ever not gamed by choice? Probably a day, maybe a few. Sounds shameful, but to be quite honest I don't mind that I game frequently. It's fun, only people that don't game would say otherwise:).

    A better question would be "Whats the longest you've ever gamed" With the exception of a few breaks(toilet, grab a snack). That question would deliver answers that would surprise.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles