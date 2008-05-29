What's Ubisoft's Biggest-Selling Franchise?

HINT: It's not Splinter Cell. Not Rainbow Six either. Or Prince of Persia. No, when you look at the list Ubisoft released yesterday, showing the total lifetime sales of its major franchises, you'd best brace yourself for a surprise or two. Because atop the chart, beating out all Ubisoft's current AAA series, is France's favourite limbless platforming hero, Rayman, with 22 million copies sold (they have to be counting the Raving Rabbids games in that). Slightly shocking, no? But wait. That's only surprise #1. Surprise #2? How about Petz games selling more than Prince of Persia titles.
According to GI.biz, these are the total lifetime numbers sold as of this month:
Rayman: 22 million
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: 20 million
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: 19 million
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: 16 million
Driver: 14 million
Petz: 13 million
Prince of Persia: 11 million
The Settlers: 7 million
Assassin's Creed: 6 million
Brothers in Arms: 5 million
Imagine: 4 million
Far Cry: 4 million
Red Steel: 1 million
