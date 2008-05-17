The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Check your watches, check your calendars. It's TELL US DAMMIT time! Hooray!! How it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interesting in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Whichever!

Question: Which game do you want remade?

Now that is a hard question!

  • Fouytr Guest

    Remade?

    Hmm... Strictly speaking (as opposed to games that just need a sequel dagnamit) off the top of my head pre-coffee:

    The Ultima series (though this has/is being done for some of the games - see my url)
    Darklands
    Shadowrun
    Dune (I & II)
    Wing Commander
    Neuromancer
    Eye of the Beholder series

  • wreckedandjealous Guest

    commander keen

  • Nathan Guest

    Jones in the Fast Lane

    or

    Freelancer

    or

    I-War 2

  • Matt Buckner Guest

    Lol I totally agree with Nathan, Jones in the Fast lane was a great game! The freakiest thing though is my housemate/cousin loves that game and it would be his pick and his name is also Nathan!

    My picks however;

    Goldeneye
    Streets of Rage 2
    Super International Cricket
    Mortal Kombat II
    Killer Instinct

    Probably more I can't think of at present

  • Lev Arris Guest

    Oh god.
    Ultima, Syndicate, PRIVATEEEEEEEEEEEEER!!!!

