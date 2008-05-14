Which RSS Do You Use?

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft
Fucking hamster! The small animal that powers the site was in a disagreeable mood during the night and gobble up some posts. Bastard. Wonkiness abound!
Speaking of wonkiness, my RSS died on me. I've using Google Reader as a backup, which is pretty great, but do you have any recs for any other Readers?
I use Feedzero. It was shiny bayesian technology that I use to filter feeds I'm subscribed too. So far its been spot on learning on what I want and what I dont want to see.