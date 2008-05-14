Which RSS Do You Use?

To: Crecente

From: Bashcraft

Fucking hamster! The small animal that powers the site was in a disagreeable mood during the night and gobble up some posts. Bastard. Wonkiness abound!

Speaking of wonkiness, my RSS died on me. I've using Google Reader as a backup, which is pretty great, but do you have any recs for any other Readers?

What you missed last night

No More Ninja Gaiden

Rumoured Spring Xbox 360 install

SNK is not closing its US branch

Liberty City vs NYC

MGS4 wants to sell you things

PlayStation sales

New RE5 art