The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Which Street Fighter IV Figurines Do You Want?

Capcom USA is in a bit of a pickle. Seems they want to give us shiny new Street Fighter IV figurines to play with in the bathtub display in a mature fashion atop our mahogany bookshelves, but there are just so many characters out there they cannot decide which ones to make. They've decided to turn to the gaming community to decide, with a poll running along the side of their page that will allow you to choose your top three choices for immortalisation in PVC form. Will you go with the new characters just to give them a fair shake, or are the 20 million Chun-Li figures out there just not enough for you? Hit up the Capcom blog and make your voice heard!

Street Fighter IV Figurines: Vote for your Favorites! [Capcom Unity Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles