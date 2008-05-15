Which Street Fighter IV Figurines Do You Want?

Capcom USA is in a bit of a pickle. Seems they want to give us shiny new Street Fighter IV figurines to play with in the bathtub display in a mature fashion atop our mahogany bookshelves, but there are just so many characters out there they cannot decide which ones to make. They've decided to turn to the gaming community to decide, with a poll running along the side of their page that will allow you to choose your top three choices for immortalisation in PVC form. Will you go with the new characters just to give them a fair shake, or are the 20 million Chun-Li figures out there just not enough for you? Hit up the Capcom blog and make your voice heard!

Street Fighter IV Figurines: Vote for your Favorites! [Capcom Unity Blog]