Whorelore Incites The Rage Of Bonan

Apparently I'm not the only one enamored with Funcom's recently released Age of Conan. The creators of Whorelore (formerly World of Whorecraft) have jumped into the Hyborean Age as well with "Rage of Bonan".

More than just people having sex in costume, "Rage of Bonan" actually recreates the very first quest in the game, which involves rescuing a bound, scantily dressed woman by killing a nearby enemy for the key to her shackles. Granted the woman in the game was blonde and it doesn't actually end with a sex scene...though I am sure it did in the minds of many of the males and not a few of the females who played through it.

Hit the jump for a gallery of pics from the clip that isn't very safe for work at all, as well as information on how you can be a part of Whorelore's new Conan fixation.

  • DanMazkin Guest

    Evan Stone was the bomb in Pirates yo!!!

  • puppylicks @J

    TWIN HELLFIRE CANNONS!!!

