Why Penny Arcade's Game Isn't On PSN

After we posted new that Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One had gone gold, many of you were wondering why the game wasn't showing up on the Playstation Network.

The game is currently listed only for Window, Mac, Linux and the Xbox 360's arcade.

I shot a quick question over to Tycho to find out what exactly the deal was. He said they hate all things Sony. Ah-hahahaha, just kidding. I got ya didn't I? Actually it's all about the hardware. Right now the Penny Arcade game will only be shipping on platforms that support Torque because that's the blood that runs through their game's veins.

So no partisanship here, just cold hard hardware issues.