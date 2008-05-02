The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Why Penny Arcade's Game Isn't On PSN

After we posted new that Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One had gone gold, many of you were wondering why the game wasn't showing up on the Playstation Network.

The game is currently listed only for Window, Mac, Linux and the Xbox 360's arcade.

I shot a quick question over to Tycho to find out what exactly the deal was. He said they hate all things Sony. Ah-hahahaha, just kidding. I got ya didn't I? Actually it's all about the hardware. Right now the Penny Arcade game will only be shipping on platforms that support Torque because that's the blood that runs through their game's veins.

So no partisanship here, just cold hard hardware issues.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles