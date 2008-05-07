Wii Fit Invades Central Park Later This Month

Nintendo and celebrity trainer Ashley Borden will be taking over a chunk of Central Park on May 19 to celebrate the release of Wii Fit.
Nintendo plans to have a slew of Wii Balance Boards on hand to do live demos and for everyone person who goes through the demo, Nintendo will make a $US 5 donation (up to $US 25,000) to the American Heart Association.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Merchants' Gate in Central Park, at the intersection of Central Park West, Central Park South, Columbus Circle and Broadway.
The Wii Fit party will also double as a celebration of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, which happens to be in May.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink