Wii Fit Invades Central Park Later This Month

Nintendo and celebrity trainer Ashley Borden will be taking over a chunk of Central Park on May 19 to celebrate the release of Wii Fit.

Nintendo plans to have a slew of Wii Balance Boards on hand to do live demos and for everyone person who goes through the demo, Nintendo will make a $US 5 donation (up to $US 25,000) to the American Heart Association.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Merchants' Gate in Central Park, at the intersection of Central Park West, Central Park South, Columbus Circle and Broadway.

The Wii Fit party will also double as a celebration of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, which happens to be in May.