The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wii Fit Invades Central Park Later This Month

Nintendo and celebrity trainer Ashley Borden will be taking over a chunk of Central Park on May 19 to celebrate the release of Wii Fit.

Nintendo plans to have a slew of Wii Balance Boards on hand to do live demos and for everyone person who goes through the demo, Nintendo will make a $US 5 donation (up to $US 25,000) to the American Heart Association.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Merchants' Gate in Central Park, at the intersection of Central Park West, Central Park South, Columbus Circle and Broadway.

The Wii Fit party will also double as a celebration of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, which happens to be in May.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles