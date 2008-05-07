Wii Fit To Little Girl: "You're Fat"

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Japan made it through Wii Fit mania without a hitch, really. Nobody fell off the board or anything like that. Good times, all around! But, that's Japan. What about elsewhere? Over on Disney community forum (yeah, we know) DISboard, one poster claims:

We have all laughed and joked about being told that we're fat and need to lose weight but I was gobsmacked when it [Wii Fit]told her that she is overweight. She is a healthy 10 year old girl with an active lifestyle, she swims and dances every week. She is 92lbs and 4ft9" tall and there is not an inch of fat on her. She is solidly built but not fat. She was devasted to be called fat and we had to work hard to convince her that she isn't. I know it is just a game but seriously we already have to worry about young girls starving themselves to look like the magazine models and now we have a game that tells them their fat. This to me is very worrying and I hope that is doesn't cause emotional problems for any youngsters out there :(

Cue Karen Carpenter concerns!
