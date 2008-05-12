The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wii Fit's Times Square Ads Need Better Placement

When Reggie said Nintendo would be spending the big bucks on promoting Wii Fit to the great unwashed, he wasn't fuckin' around. Go Nintendo reader Charles just snapped this pic while strolling nonchalantly around Times Square, and I must say, that's pretty darned eye-catching. It'd really make me want to hit the Balance Board and burn some calories, were it not for the fact it's sitting, well, right on top of a Chevy's. Sorry, Nintendo, but no way is exercise beating out tacos.

Wii Fit takes over Times Square [Go Nintendo]

