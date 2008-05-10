Wii Grabs A Slice Of PSP Japanese Hardware Sales

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Inasmuch as the Japanese software story stays largely the same, as does weekly hardware sales. The PSP continues to sit pretty atop the Media Create sales charts, but regular "Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart" watchers will notice that the big black slice is starting to thin. A big Wii sales boost has plenty to do with that, but Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G sales trending down—holiday boost notwithstanding—is likely accountable. Numbers were up across the board, but Nintendo benefited the most.

  • PSP - 100,870
  • Wii - 71,518
  • Nintendo DS - 52,542
  • PlayStation 3 - 10,177
  • PlayStation 2 - 8,802
  • Xbox 360 - 1,725

Media Create Weekly Sales

