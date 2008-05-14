Wii Sells 6 Million, Wii Fit, 2 Million

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wait, didn't we only just say Nintendo had sold five million Wiis in Japan? Scratch that. Make it six. And while you're at it, note that of those six million Wii owners, two million of them have already bought Wii Fit. Two million! In less than six months! Crazy. When Chuck D said it'd take a nation of millions to hold him back, he was obviously talking about the Japanese, and their newly-honed sense of balance.

Wii：1年半足らずで国内販売600万台　Wiiフィットも200万本、ダブルで大台突破 [Mainichi Daily News]

