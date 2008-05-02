Will MGS 4 Feature Playable MGS Flashbacks?

When glorious June 12th arrives, playing as Old Snake might prompt many Metal Gear Solid fans to think back on his youth in the series' earlier instalments. This latest video flashes back to MGS 1, then shows our boy in his prime during Super Smash Bros. Brawl — and follows up with footage of a young Snake in MGS 4, traversing Shadow Moses in what seems to be a dream sequence. It ends with Kojima being coy as always — will MGS 4 let us play scenes from earlier games in the form of Snake's memories? Thanks, FILASIFER!