Will Verbinski Make BioShock The First Great Game Flick?

So, by now you've heard a BioShock flick is in the works, news that excites many fans - while leaving some others wary, thanks to the less-than-encouraging track record of films made from games.

Significant about the BioShock film news is the fact that Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski's been tapped for the directorial role. This is interesting, because you may recall that just a couple months ago, Verbinski was the keynote speaker at the 2008 DICE summit.

Lots of gamers may have wondered what a film director was doing at DICE, but now that he's directing our next big game flick, you may want to take a second look at what he said there.

