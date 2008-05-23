Win A Battle Of The Bands Prize Pack, Worth $350!

THQ's musical Wii title Battle of the Bands hit Australian shelves yesterday. The publisher has decided that, in order to celebrate the release, it has to give stuff away. I don't know about you, but this is completely cool by me.

So, what's on offer? A BotB prize pack containing nine limited edition T-shirts and a Battle of the Bands tour bag. For me, that's an entire year's wardrobe. And yes, I am implying that I don't wear pants.

To be in with a chance, all you have to do is answer the following question in fewer than 25 words, and email it tipsATkotakuDOTcomDOTau with the subject line BOTB comp:

If you were going to start a band, what would its name be and why?

There are a few conditions: 1) Comp is open to AU/NZ residents only. 2) The competitions ends next Friday (30/5/08), with winners announced on the following Monday (2/6/08). 3) You may enter as many times as you want. 4) Steve and the Asstones is already taken.

[Terms & Conditions]

There's only one pack to give away, so make sure your entry is clever. Like super clever. I want my brain to explode, reassemble itself, and explode again from the sheer wittiness.

Thanks to THQ for putting this together. If you'd like to see what the shirts look like when modelled by a couple of random dudes, hit the jump.