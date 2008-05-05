Win Disgaea Anime on DVD, Five Copies Up For Grabs

Competitions, we love them. You can't hug or kiss them, but you sure can go all sexy-like on the prizes they result in. But you probably shouldn't, because they tend to be valuable.

Alright then - who's in the mood to win one of five Disgaea Collection DVD packs? Each is valued at $49.95, and they're packed with Disgaea goodness... as you'd expect. Want to know more? I'll let the Madman website do the talking:

The King of the Netherworld has died and various demons are now building their own empires in an effort to take control. However, the late King's son has arrived and is out to reclaim his rightful place as ruler of the Netherworld! Along to help him is his vassal, Etna, with her Prinny squad, and Flonne, an angel-in-training originally sent to assassinate the king only to find that he has already died. Join our three intrepid - and somewhat eccentric - heroes as they initiate their plan to conquer the Netherworld, Heaven and Earth!

To be in the running, all you have to do is send your Disgaea-themed haikus to tipsATkotakuDOTcomDOTau with the subject line "Disgaea DVD comp". We'll be accepting entries until Tuesday next week. Winners will be drawn and announced on the Wednesday. Feel free to enter as many times as you like!

Even if you don't win, the pack will be available from Madman, starting May 14.

Thanks heaps to Madman for providing us with the goods. Full terms & conditions incoming!

