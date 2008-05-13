The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

disgaea_dvd_small.jpgWin The Disgaea Collection Thanks To Madman: A quick reminder that today is the last day we'll be accepting haikus for our Disgaea Collection competition. With five sets to give away, you stand a great chance of winning. All you have to do to be in with a chance is be clever, and I know that comes naturally to you guys. Hit the original post for the specifics. Thanks again to Madman for supplying the goods!

Comments

  • Dark Moogle Guest

    At least if I win I'll be able to enjoy the dvd anytime I want (whereas I have to play my beloved PSP Disgaea game on a borrowed system)

    0

