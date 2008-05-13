Win The Disgaea Collection Thanks To Madman: A quick reminder that today is the last day we'll be accepting haikus for our Disgaea Collection competition. With five sets to give away, you stand a great chance of winning. All you have to do to be in with a chance is be clever, and I know that comes naturally to you guys. Hit the original post for the specifics. Thanks again to Madman for supplying the goods!
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
At least if I win I'll be able to enjoy the dvd anytime I want (whereas I have to play my beloved PSP Disgaea game on a borrowed system)