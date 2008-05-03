World in Conflict: Soviet Assault Yulja Campaign

World in Conflict is quite an unique take on PC strategy gaming, so I'm interested to see what World in Conflict: Soviet Assault will do for the Xbox 360 and PS3 (it's also popping up on the PC). This video shows off some of the single player campaign missions from the Soviet point of view. Most of them have been added to the single player campaign included in last year's release.
