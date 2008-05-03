The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

World in Conflict: Soviet Assault Yulja Campaign

World in Conflict is quite an unique take on PC strategy gaming, so I'm interested to see what World in Conflict: Soviet Assault will do for the Xbox 360 and PS3 (it's also popping up on the PC). This video shows off some of the single player campaign missions from the Soviet point of view. Most of them have been added to the single player campaign included in last year's release.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles