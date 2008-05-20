The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

World of Wifecraft


For the ladies out there who know how it is to have their husbands get too caught up in a video game, and the husbands and boyfriends out there who aren't reading this because they're busy raiding Kara, Fark TV's Super Deluxe offers this excellent mode of therapy. Just like in World of Warcraft, these husbands can't get a mount until they reach level 40. Completely hilarious, even managing to make a Leeroy Jenkins reference seem fresh.

[via TheBBPS]

  • vallorie Guest

    this is fucking incredible!!!! I am definatly a widow of warcraft

    0
  • chaffers231 Guest

    i like this LOTS

    0
  • Robanov Guest

    That's brilliant! I love the subtle reference to Leeeeroy at the end :)

    0

