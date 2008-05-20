World of Wifecraft



For the ladies out there who know how it is to have their husbands get too caught up in a video game, and the husbands and boyfriends out there who aren't reading this because they're busy raiding Kara, Fark TV's Super Deluxe offers this excellent mode of therapy. Just like in World of Warcraft, these husbands can't get a mount until they reach level 40. Completely hilarious, even managing to make a Leeroy Jenkins reference seem fresh.

[via TheBBPS]