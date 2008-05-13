Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Here Are Your WiiWare Launch Titles No, it's not out in Australia yet, but there is a locally-developed title in the list - Pop.
First Official Metal Gear Solid 4 Review Official Playstation in the UK gave it a 10. Out of 10. I'm not saying it won't be a contender for game of the year, but can we give it a rest with the 10/10 scores?
BlizzCon 2008 Announced Blizzard must have a big announcement on the way. The smart bet would be Diablo 3, but who knows?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink