Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Here Are Your WiiWare Launch Titles No, it's not out in Australia yet, but there is a locally-developed title in the list - Pop.

First Official Metal Gear Solid 4 Review Official Playstation in the UK gave it a 10. Out of 10. I'm not saying it won't be a contender for game of the year, but can we give it a rest with the 10/10 scores?

BlizzCon 2008 Announced Blizzard must have a big announcement on the way. The smart bet would be Diablo 3, but who knows?