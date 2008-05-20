Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

My First Steps Into The Age Of Conan An introduction to Funcom's Robert E. Howard-inspired MMO. Oiled chest and half-naked ladies ahoy!
Uwe Boll A Bit Upset About Postal Look at it this way Uwe - if Postal had been released on more than four screens, you wouldn't be the only one crying.
Age Of Conan DX10 Version Delayed I still see no reason to be concerned about DirectX 10 (or Direct3D 10 for that matter). Until it's outperforming D3D9, stick with the older API.
Mortal Kombat Killers A sad story indeed. Now let's hope the mainstream media doesn't blow it out of proportion.
