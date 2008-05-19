Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

MotorStorm: Pacific Rift Hands-On Impressions When it comes to racing games, hands-on impressions are better than the hands-off variety.

Kotaku Originals: Grab Your Meat Shields Vintage Kotaku at its finest. And by vintage, I mean last week.

Ghostbusters Gameplay: Don't Cross the Streams I know who I'm going to call. Do you?

The 10 Most Terrifying Video Game Enemies For me, it was that first zombie in Resident Evil. I was playing as Chris but I still managed to run like a girl.