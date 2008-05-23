Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

Whorelore Incites The Rage Of Bonan Yeah, you really have to watch out for those raging Bonans...

Dead Space: Hands-On Impressions A look at EA's galactic survival horror title.

Sonic Unleashed Impressions An unleashed Sonic? Wasn't he technically "unleashed" in the very first game he appeared in?

Zero Punctuation Overdoses On Painkiller Old game. Fresh Yatzhee. I can't complain.

Guitar Hero World Tour: The Press Release I believe this is the super-secret press release Activision was talking about yesterday.

BioShock Confirmed For PS3 Hands up if you didn't see this coming. What, you all did? Amazing.