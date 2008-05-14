Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

A super special Impressions edition of the Wrap-o-matic. Enjoy!

And now for all that regular news... Acquisitions Cause $US 454 Million In Losses For EA In Fiscal 08 Don't worry EA, you have billions of dollars left in the kitty!

The First 10 Minutes Of Metal Gear Solid 4 Massive spoiler alert of course, but if you can't contain your curiousity...

Lego Indiana Jones PC Demo Released Tell me, do they make Lego whips? And if so, are they just rubber bands cut in half?