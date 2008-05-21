Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Haze Review: It Sure Beats Pumping Gas Oh my, Free Radical. What happened to that awesome looking game I saw back at E3 2006? It certainly didn't make it to retail.

Sign Up For The Battlefield Heroes Beta Be one of a select few to test DiCE's upcoming free shooter based on its Battlefield series.

Massive - DirectX10 Effects Possible On Consoles Of course D3D 10 effects are possible on consoles. They just take more effort and are harder to optimise.