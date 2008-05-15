Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Waitin' Until Friday: Where Things Stand On EA-T2 The whole EA/Take 2 deal got you confused? You'll find clarity here.
Blizzard Made $US 295M Last Quarter, Wrath of the Lich King Dated For Second Half Of '08 I thought it would have made quite a bit more. I guess there's not much point in having oodles of cash if you're not going to spend it.
Playboy Cyber Girl of the Year Is A True Player As in game player. Dirty minds, the lot of you.
Two Humans' Hands On with Too Human So much drama surrounds this title - will it have been worth it?
Zero Punctuation On Grand Theft Auto IV A game Yatzhee can't fault? Yes and no.
Guitar Hero 4 Drums Revealed GH 4 gets in on the multiple peripherals business.
Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Hands-On Impressions Because building things has never been so much fun.
Let's Look At New Resident Evil 5 Art Scary zombie pics, now in low-res!
