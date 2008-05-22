Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Frankenreview, Haze (PS3) It's official: She ain't what she used to be.
Age Of Conan Impressions Age of Conan has everything you could possible want from an MMO - barbarians, wizards and bare-chested ladies.
Niko Bellic's Voice Voices Pay Concerns Tough cookies really.
Unreleased Limited MGS4 PS3 Bundles Go Grey Market Sure, the gun metal MGS4 PS3 looks the business, but not $9,999 worth of business.
