WSJ: EA To Extend Take-Two Deadline

EA just won't take no for an answer! The Wall Street Journal reckon (ie they know ahead of an announcement) that since EA's last hostile takeover deadline passed, they're going to go right ahead and...set another deadline. Stop me if I'm wrong here, but if you set more than one deadline, it's not really a deadline, is it? It's more a "date you'd really like to have things sorted by, but if its not, that's cool".

