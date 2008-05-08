WWE Legends Of WrestleMania Enters The Ring

Next year WWE fans will have another game to look forward to along with their annual SmackDown vs. Raw fix, as THQ announces WWE Legends of WrestleMania for the Xbox 360 and PS3 next year. Judging from the title of the press release, which doesn't offer much information other than that the game is coming, LoW will allow players to "Relive, Rewrite, or Redefine History", which means classic battles from WrestleMania events past.

"JAKKS Pacific is pleased to introduce a new WWE videogame property to the fighting genre," said Nelo Lucich, senior vice president of interactive, JAKKS Pacific. "The WWE SmackDown vs. Raw franchise has captured a collective audience of WWE fans, game enthusiasts and casual players, and we are confident that WWE Legends of WrestleMania will be poised for great success."

The game will be released next March to coincide with WrestleMania 25 in Houston Texas.