Xbox 360 Gets A Red Hulksclusive In Ill-Conceived Marketing Ploy

If you're not keeping up with the Hulk comic book series, Bruce Banner's angrier alter ego has become so enraged, he's turned red! Or something. It may not be Bruce Banner. Who can keep up?! Yes, Marvel is pulling the old Hulk changes colour for a while gimmick, turning the traditionally green (and sometimes grey) Hulk into something more crimson. In an attempt to push more copies of the Xbox 360 version of the multiplatform Sega-published video game, someone's seen fit to create an exclusive red-hued Hulk. He's only available at GameStop and only available for Microsoft's console.

That's right! Red. On your Xbox 360. You can see how fantastic of an idea this was.

