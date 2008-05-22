The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Xbox 360 Gets A Red Hulksclusive In Ill-Conceived Marketing Ploy

If you're not keeping up with the Hulk comic book series, Bruce Banner's angrier alter ego has become so enraged, he's turned red! Or something. It may not be Bruce Banner. Who can keep up?! Yes, Marvel is pulling the old Hulk changes colour for a while gimmick, turning the traditionally green (and sometimes grey) Hulk into something more crimson. In an attempt to push more copies of the Xbox 360 version of the multiplatform Sega-published video game, someone's seen fit to create an exclusive red-hued Hulk. He's only available at GameStop and only available for Microsoft's console.

That's right! Red. On your Xbox 360. You can see how fantastic of an idea this was.

Red Hulk Smashes Xbox 360 [Marvel.com - thanks, Joshua!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles