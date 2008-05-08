The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Xbox 360 Getting Sex Scene-Less Erotic Game

Once again proving that the Xbox 360 is the console for discerning consumers, 3D computer erotic game TimeLeap [NSFW]is getting an Xbox 360 version. In a newly released TimeLeap visual guidebook, the game's producer confirmed that an Xbox 360 version is planned this year. Interesting as the erotic game tried to capitalize on the popularity of another Xbox 360 title, Namco Bandai's THE [email protected]. For the Xbox 360 version, the hardcore stuff will definitely get the boot, leaving... Well... MAXIMUM RISKY? No, minimum risky.

Hit the jump for TimeLeap dancing!


TimeLeap Ported [Canned Dogs]360 Version [2ch.net Thanks, muu!]

