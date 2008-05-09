Xbox 360 Sponsors National Family Fitness Day

Microsoft is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of America to help kick-off the inaugural National Family Fitness Day on May 12.

The event will take place at the Children's Aid Society's Dunlevy Milbank Centre Boys & Girls Club, New York and inclide a chance to play DanceDanceRevolution UNIVERSE 2 on the Xbox 360 for free. Supermodel Christie Brinkley and health expert and physician Dr. Carlon Colker will both be on hand to kick things off.

Boys & Girls Clubs in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Seattle will also be hosting similar Family Fitness Day events, though none of them will be getting a super model on hand.

"Making sure that my children stay active and healthy is my top priority," Brinkley said. "My children and I love to find new and exciting ways to get up and get moving, and playing games like 'DanceDanceRevolution' on Xbox 360 lets my kids have fun and get fit at the same time. And I have to admit, I have a blast playing it too."

The event is happening the week before Wii Fit takes over a part of Central Park with their own fitness expert: Ashley Borden

