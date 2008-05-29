Xbox 360 "Stolen", Xbox Appears In Its Place

Over at Northwestern University, an Xbox 360 was stolen from a locked dorm hall basement closet on May 11th. When the student checked the locked closet on May 22nd, he found an original Xbox inside. Oh, the hi-jinx! The kicker? Only one other dorm hall government officer and that student have access to the closet. This sounds less like a robbery and more like a practical joke — or a trade, even!
