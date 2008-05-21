Xbox Live "Gay" Crackdown MIGHT Be Getting A Little Out Of Hand

Last week, Microsoft banned a user from Xbox Live for having the gamertag theGAYERgamer. Things did not end well. Now, tonight, we get an email from another Xbox Live user whose gamertag has been barred because it violates XBL policies. The incriminating gamertag? RichardGaywood. The problem here? It's the gamertag of a Mr. Richard Gaywood, a now-disgruntled 360 owner from the UK (and yes, we've confirmed this is his real name). Oops.

Editor's note: Microsoft has made a statement regarding the ban.