Xbox Live "Gay" Crackdown MIGHT Be Getting A Little Out Of Hand

Last week, Microsoft banned a user from Xbox Live for having the gamertag theGAYERgamer. Things did not end well. Now, tonight, we get an email from another Xbox Live user whose gamertag has been barred because it violates XBL policies. The incriminating gamertag? RichardGaywood. The problem here? It's the gamertag of a Mr. Richard Gaywood, a now-disgruntled 360 owner from the UK (and yes, we've confirmed this is his real name). Oops.
Editor's note: Microsoft has made a statement regarding the ban.
The man's name is Dick (nicknamed), Gaywood. That's two phallic references, and a homosexual reference, all in one name. Shame that it's the man's REAL name and all but, technically it's worse than theGAYERgamer.
From a legal / moral point of view that's outrageous for the XBL team to ban him for using his own name.
From an XBL user's point of view however, maybe they did him a favor; not having to explain to 14 year olds that his gamertag is in fact his legal name.