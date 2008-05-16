Xbox Originals Soul Calibur Looks... Constrained
I find this odd that they would leave it at 4:3. I can understand they want to remain faithful to the original, but opening up the view up to 16:9 wouldn't change the gameplay at all, you'd just see some extra background. I say forget being faithful to the original when this is a port of the DC version, which was a major overhaul of the arcade version anyway.