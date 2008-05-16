The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Xbox Originals Soul Calibur Looks... Constrained

  • DeeDub Guest

    I find this odd that they would leave it at 4:3. I can understand they want to remain faithful to the original, but opening up the view up to 16:9 wouldn't change the gameplay at all, you'd just see some extra background. I say forget being faithful to the original when this is a port of the DC version, which was a major overhaul of the arcade version anyway.

  • Terragent Guest

    I realise this is pedantic, but Soul Calibur is the *second* game in the series, not the first. Soul Edge came before it.

