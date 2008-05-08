Yes, Europe Is Multi-Lingual, Thanks Sony!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Did you know that there are many different languages in Europe? Not everyone speaks English! Mind officially blown. That means localising games for Europe is a gianormous pain in the arse. Says Sony Computer Entertainment of Europe honcho David Reeves:

But even if you talk to Guerilla, Namco, Square Enix, they all do it in English to begin with and then think about localisation later. You're absolutely right, we should do it at the beginning. But they look at it like, 'How much can I get for a Dutch version of the game?' With PlayStation Store we could probably go in the UK almost day and date. But then what are the Germans and the French going to say to me? That I'm Anglo-centric.

Well, yeah. And blaming all this on the poor Dutch? So not cool.
Why Europe Must Wait [Eurogamer]

