Yes, Gran Turismo Creator Can Actually Drive

Nice to see that Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi isn't pussy footing around. Dude is clearly able to drive. Fast. Here he takes to the wheel of the new Nissan GT-R and pushes it upwards of 190 mph. This is exactly the person you want making your realistic racing simulators.
Gran Turismo Creator [Auoblog]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink