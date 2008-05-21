Yes, Jake Gyllenhaal Is The Prince Of Persia

Chalk one up for Latino Review! The movie site totally called Jake Gyllenhaal nabbing the leading role of Dastan in the Jerry Bruckheimer produced movie adaptation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. Also confirmed to appear is Gemma Arterton as Tamina, a "feisty and exotic princess" according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mike Newell is directing the Prince of Persia film based on the 2003 entry, with shooting planned to kick off this Summer. Perhaps the most interesting thing about this story is that I knew how to correctly spell "Gyllenhaal," something I would have preferred to look up rather than dedicate memory to.

